McPake signs two-year deal with St Johnstone

Josh McPake is targeting "goals and assists" after the winger signed a two-year deal with St Johnstone.

The former Rangers wide man was last contracted to League 1 side Stirling Albion, before training with the Perth club at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old has now earned a permanent deal at McDiarmid Park.

"When I came in towards the end of last season, the gaffer wanted a wee look at me. I thought I did well and I really enjoyed training and being with the lads.

"I’ve come back in good shape and I’m looking forward to the games coming up and getting myself fit and ready.

"First and foremost I want to do well for the team. The main thing is that the team does well.

"If the team does well, I will get the benefits out of it. That is the same with everyone else. I want to help the team with goals, assists and creativity."