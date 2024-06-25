McNulty Q&A: 'Still time for Gordon and Palmer to make their mark'

[Getty Images]

Before England's final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia, BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering readers' questions on all things England.

Gareth: Before the tournament, Gareth Southgate said he was going to copy a tactic from the playbook of England's former rugby union coach Eddie Jones - where he would seek to use the wider quality in his squad by using impact subs he called "finishers" to either bring something different to the attack (like Cole Palmer or Anthony Gordon) or to bring control to midfield (Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton). But his substitutions have been poor and not impactful.

Why do you think this is and do you think he'll seek to better leverage the depth of talent in his squad as the tournament progresses?

Phil answered: He tried that when he made those three changes after 69 minutes against Denmark, replacing his whole forward line of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden with Eberechi Eze, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen.

By that time, however, all the momentum had got away from England and the fact he made those three substitutions at the same time showed what a mess they had become.

It was all very like-for-like and did not work. There is still time, however, for Gordon and Palmer to make their mark.

