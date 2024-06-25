McNulty Q&A: Does Watkins deserve to start over Kane?

[Getty Images]

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering readers' questions on all things England before their final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Patrick and James asked: Would you think about Ollie Watkins over Harry Kane?

Phil answered: I actually thought Watkins was a bright spark when he came on against Denmark, running in behind and seeing a shot saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but I would not pick him ahead of Kane.

On a similar topic, Lee asked: While Kane is our best striker, he's also a great passer, receives the ball well under pressure and can turn a defender. Do you think he could play a roaming 10 role behind Watkins?

Phil: While I agree with the qualities you mention, I don't think Kane should be in a number 10 role behind Watkins, who I thought actually did well when he came on against Denmark.

Kane, although he seems to be pressing less these days, is England's main goal threat and another reshuffle would make things even more complicated than they already are in that area of the team.

