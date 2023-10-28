McNeil dominates Stony Point 52-21 to keep its District 25-6A playoff hopes alive

McNeil defensive lineman Tony Shannon sacks Stony Point quarterback Kinnick Kalbus during the second quarter of Friday night's District 25-6A game at Dragon Stadium. The Mavericks won 52-21, helping themselves get closer to a potential playoff berth.

ROUND ROCK — In team sports, it's essential for a group to play its best when the stakes are the highest. The McNeil Mavericks are doing just that.

McNeil scored in all three facets of the game to dominate Stony Point 52-21 on Friday at Dragon Stadium, a huge District 25-6A win for the Mavericks (5-4, 3-3), who remain in the playoff race heading into next week's regular-season finale against Cedar Ridge.

“Our kids are playing really confident, we’re executing on all three phases of the game and that’s good to see,” McNeil coach Scott Hermes said. “I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

McNeil quarterback Jadon Sultz accounted for 225 yards and three touchdowns while the Mavs had a special teams safety, a defensive safety and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Stony Point (4-5, 2-4) is all but eliminated from postseason contention as the Tigers end with Manor next week.

“I feel like we could have played better,” Sultz said. “This was one of our best games, but we’ve just got to go out, beat Cedar Ridge next week and get ready for (the) playoffs.”

Sultz completed 8-of-16 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 109 yards on 11 carries and two scores. Aiden Taylor had kickoff returns of 55 and 57 yards, respectively, to set up McNeil touchdowns, Keegan McBryde had a fumble recovery and Jarret Black capped the scoring with a 4-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

McNeil head coach Scott Hermes talks to his team after Friday night's 52-21 win over Stony Point. The Mavericks, who still have a shot at a playoff berth, close their regular season next week against Cedar Ridge. "The things that happened in the past, that's exactly where they are," he said. "We talk about the next challenge we have."

Tigers quarterback Kinnick Kalbus completed 7-of-14 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Mavs fell behind early, but used a huge 29-point second quarter to take control of the game.

“I told our guys there is probably going to be a time early on where they do something and they’re up and we’ve got to respond,” Hermes said. “We fumbled the ball, (we were) down seven and it’s good to see our offense respond right away with points, our defense had stops and that was good to see.”

McNeil’s offense and special teams put 16 points up on the board and took control of the game in a three-minute span early in the second quarter. Joshua Williams got the Mavs on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run up the middle that tied the game 7-7 just five seconds into the second quarter.

The stingy Mavs defense put the Tigers behind the chains with a 14-yard sack on the opening play of the ensuing Stony Point drive. McNeil forced a three-and-out and a bad snap on a punt attempt went out of the end zone to put McNeil ahead 9-7.

More: McNeil's talented sophomore class is making the Mavericks into playoff contenders

Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards to the Stony Point 26 and Gary scored his first rushing touchdown of the game taking the rock four yards up the middle to extend the McNeil lead to 16-7 midway through the second quarter. Jared Gary had the biggest pass play of the first half, hauling in a 50-yard touchdown from Sultz to make it 22-7.

McBryde recovered a Stony Point fumble on the Tigers' 44 during the ensuing Stony Point drive. Joshua Gayden broke away from the Tigers defense two plays later for a 56-yard scoring scamper to extend the Mavs lead to 29-7.

It took the Mavs less than a minute in the second half to put the game out of reach as the defense recorded a safety, Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to the Tigers' 16 and Sultz ran in a 16-yard touchdown to extend the McNeil lead to 38-14 midway through the third quarter.

Sultz added another rushing touchdown, this one from 47 yards out and Black’s scoop-and-score came less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers did go into their bag of tricks late, finding the end zone on a double-reverse. Mason Troyer took the snap and flipped the ball to Erin Bolton, who then tossed it to Aidan Wheeler. Wheeler ran the ball in for the touchdown to cap the scoring with 6:41 remaining in the game.

McNeil plays Cedar Ridge next week and a win could snap the school’s 19-year playoff drought.

“The things that happened in the past, that’s exactly where they are,” Hermes said. “We talk about the next challenge we have. We won’t talk about how long it’s been, we wont talk about any kind of history. We’re going to talk about beating Cedar Ridge.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: McNeil football scores important win over Stony Point, eyes playoffs