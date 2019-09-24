McNeese, Sam Houston set future FBS games

(STATS) - Southland Conference programs McNeese and Sam Houston State announced future games with the same two FBS programs on Tuesday.

Sam Houston will play at Texas A&M on Sept. 3, 2022 and Rice on Aug. 31, 2024. McNeese's visits are in the opposite years, facing Rice in 2022 and Texas A&M in 2024, although exacts dates weren't announced.

Also, McNeese set a home-and-home series with Youngstown State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Cowboys will play in Ohio on Sept. 18, 2021 and host in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Sept. 14, 2024.