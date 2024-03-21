McNeese basketball vs. Gonzaga in March Madness: Get TV, tip-off time, and betting info

McNeese basketball is back in March Madness for the first time since 2002, and the 12-seed Cowboys will face the 5-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first round.

McNeese made it in the Midwest Regional after beating Nicholls to win the Southland Conference championship game. If the Cowboys are able to pull off an upset, it'll be the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Gonzaga had been one of the best teams in college basketball this season, as has traditionally been the case under Mark Few. However, the Zags had to take an at-large bid after they lost to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about McNeese basketball vs. Gonzaga:

What channel is McNeese basketball vs. Gonzaga on?

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Sling

McNeese and Gonzaga will be shown nationally on TBS. The game can also be streamed through Sling.

McNeese basketball vs. Gonzaga tip-off time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 6:25 p.m. CT

McNeese and Gonzaga are set to tip off Thursday night from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah at about 6:25 p.m. Central time (5:25 p.m. local time).

McNeese basketball vs. Gonzaga betting info

All odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, March 21.

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Over/under: 149.5 points

Money line: Gonzaga -300

More McNeese Basketball: Seth Davis predicts McNeese State basketball upsets Gonzaga in First Round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese basketball March schedule

March 2: Nicholls (W 83-62)

March 4: Houston Christian (W 87-69)

March 6: @ New Orleans (W 81-57)

March 12: Lamar (W 76-57, SLC Semifinal)

March 13: Nicholls (W 92-76, SLC Championship)

March 21: vs. Gonzaga

More McNeese basketball: Former LSU basketball coach Will Wade depicted as outlaw 'Willy the Kid' in McNeese video

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: McNeese hoops vs. Gonzaga in March Madness: TV, tip-off, betting info