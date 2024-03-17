McNeese basketball March Madness bracket predictions ahead of 2024 NCAA Tournament

McNeese basketball clinched a spot in March Madness for the first time in awhile Wednesday with its win over Nicholls to win the Southland Conference Tournament. It's the first time the Cowboys have made the NCAA Tournament in more than two decades.

While there's no drama as to whether McNeese will be in the tournament, it's still up in the air as to the Cowboys' seed, opponent, and location are still to be determined by the committee.

Here's where McNeese basketball stands heading into Selection Sunday:

ESPN: 12-seed (Midwest)

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Cowboys as the 12-seed in the Midwest Region, and McNeese is projected to play 5-seed San Diego State in the first round. First- and second-round games will be played in Spokane, Washington. Should the Cowboys pull off the upset, they'll meet the winner of No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 Vermont in the second round, and should the run go to the Sweet 16, they'll play No. 1 Purdue, No. 8 Boise State, No. 9 Mississippi State, or No. 16 Grambling State or Montana State in Detroit.

CBS Sports: 13-seed (East)

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has McNeese as the 13-seed in the East Region, set for a matchup with 4-seed Alabama in the first round. First and second round games will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah. With an upset, the Cowboys will face either 5-seed BYU or 12-seed Grand Canyon, and in a potential Sweet 16 in Boston, McNeese will face either No. 1 UConn, No. 8 Colorado State, No. 9 Nebraska, or No. 16 Stetson.

