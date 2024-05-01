McNeeley officially joins UConn program, Diarra to return next season

Apr. 30—UConn officially welcomed Liam McNeeley to the program and announced that veteran guard Hassan Diarra will return next season on Tuesday.

Coach Dan Hurley talked about McNeeley, who signed a National Letter of Intent, for the first time since receiving a commitment from the five-star recruit on Friday.

He had plenty of good things to say about McNeeley, the 13th McDonald's All-American to join the program.

"Liam is one of the best players in high school basketball, and we are tremendously excited to add him to our UConn family," Hurley said in a release on Tuesday. "He is blessed with elite skill and positional size, along with the championship pedigree that we so value at Connecticut.

"Liam has the potential to be a star here."

A 6-foot-7 forward from Richardson, Texas, McNeeley helped powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy go undefeated and capture the Chipotle national championship during his senior season. He's listed ninth in the ESPN 100 rankings.

Diarra, a two-time national champion and key reserve for the Huskies, is coming off a career-best season during which he averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 40 games while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.7% percent from 3-point range.

— Gavin Keefe