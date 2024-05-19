McNaney stops eleven shots, as Maryland men’s lacrosse advances to NCAA D-I Semifinals

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney and Maryland will keep dancing in the NCAA D-I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.

(Photo Courtesy: Maryland Terrapins Athletics)

Corning grad Logan McNaney helped Maryland men’s lacrosse back to the NCAA Semifinals, on Saturday. McNaney made 11 saves to boost the Terrapins to a 14-11 comeback victory over 2nd seeded Duke. Maryland, led by fellow Corning native John Tillman, trailed the Blue Devils until the 4th frame. Paired with critical saves from McNaney, the Terps stormed back to tie the game at the 11:15 mark of the 4th quarter.

A minute after the game’s 1st tie, Braden Erksa scored to give Maryland their 1st lead of the day. Over the following 5 minutes, Duke would outscore the Terps 2-1 to tie the game at 11. Maryland would respond to the Blue Devils offense with 3 goals in the final 5 minutes of the game, to seal the win.

With the stunning comeback victory, Maryland will head back to the D-I semis for the 1st time since 2022. The last time the Terps made the semifinal round, they bested Rutgers to advance to the National Championship, where McNaney was named MVP in a win over Cornell. This season, the Terrapins will battle the winner of Sunday’s matchup between Virginia and Johns Hopkins. The NCAA tournament semis are set to take place Saturday, May 25th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

