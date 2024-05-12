McNaney stops eleven shots to help Maryland lacrosse advance in NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney and Maryland men’s lacrosse will keep dancing.

(Photo Courtesy: umterps.com)

Corning grad Logan McNaney made 11 saves to lead Maryland men’s lacrosse past Princeton, on Saturday. McNaney’s impressive effort in net paired with a 16 goal performance from the Terrapins offense, advanced the team to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division I Tournament. Fellow Corning native Head Coach John Tillman, McNaney, and Maryland will next head to Hempstead, New York for a matchup with 2nd seeded Duke. The Quarterfinal round game will take place on Saturday, May 18th at a time yet to be determined. The game will air on ESPN U.

In the NCAA Division III men’s tournament, Corning grad Seth Grottenthaler and RIT advanced to the quarterfinals. The Tigers rolled past Babson 23-16, to continue their postseason run. Grottenthaler did not play in the win. RIT will take on the winner of Stevens vs. Christopher Newport University at a date to be determined.

SUNY Geneseo’s tournament run came to a close, on Saturday. The Knights fell to Middlebury 17-10 in the 3rd round. Corning’s Aidan Crane and Horseheads’ Dominic Pagano helped Geneseo to a SUNYAC Tournament title this season, but did not find the stat sheet in their season ending matchup.

