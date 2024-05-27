McNaney, Maryland men’s lacrosse fall to Notre Dame for NCAA D-I title

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney and John Tillman fell one game short of another NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

(Photo Courtesy: @TerpsMLax on “X”)

Logan McNaney, John Tillman, and Maryland men’s lacrosse fell to Notre Dame 15-5, in Monday’s D-I National Championship game. The local goalie and head coach tandem helped guide the Terrapins to 3 major tournament wins over Princeton, (2) Duke, and (6) Virginia, before being overpowered by the nation’s top seed.

In the Memorial Day title game, Maryland took an early 2-0 lead before the Fighting Irish responded. The 2022 and 2023 national champs battled to a 3-3 tie mid-way through the 1st quarter, but Notre Dame’s offense would find it’s stride. The defending champions exploded with 7 unanswered goals, leading to the half. In the 2nd half, the Terps would increase their scoring total to 5, but the Fighting Irish continued to pour on goals.

Following a rough 1st half, McNaney would rebound, and account for 10 total saves in the game, while falling to a 10-2 record in NCAA Tournament games. The Corning grad has now appeared in 3 of the last 4 national championships, earning the crown, and MVP in 2022.

For Tillman, the runner-up finish marks another stellar season for Maryland, under his leadership. The Corning native guided an (8-5) regular season team to his 8th national championship appearance. Since taking over the program in 2011, Tillman has won 2 national titles (2017 and 2022).

