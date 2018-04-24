McNabb magnificent, Smith a Bengals bust - The last time QBs were drafted 1-2-3

The start of the NFL Draft on Thursday could see a turn of events that has not happened for nearly 20 years.

As three quarterback-needy teams, the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets, occupy the top three spots, there is a serious possibility a trio of signal-callers will be selected with the first three picks for the first time since 1999.

With that prospect on the cards, we look back at how those quarterbacks from the class of 99 panned out.



1. Tim Couch - Cleveland Browns

Couch was the first pick of the reborn Browns, who re-entered the league as an expansion franchise in 1999 after a three-season absence.

The highlight of his career came in 2002 when led Cleveland to the postseason for the first time since their return.

Unfortunately, Couch suffered a broken leg during the final week of the regular season. He started only eight more games in his NFL career.



2. Donovan McNabb - Philadelphia Eagles

McNabb was a revelation for a floundering Eagles team that had gone 3-13 in 1998.

The former Syracuse star spent 11 seasons with Philadelphia and led them to Super Bowl XXXIX, their second appearance in the showpiece, as well as five division titles and nine playoff wins.

McNabb has had his number five jersey retired and is in the Eagles' Hall of Fame.

3. Akili Smith - Cincinnati Bengals:

Smith is one of the biggest draft busts of all time.

The Bengals turned down nine picks from the New Orleans Saints in a trade offer and selected Smith third overall.

Across four seasons the former Oregon signal-caller started just 17 games, throwing five touchdowns and 13 interceptions in that time.

Smith tried to revive his career in Europe and Canada but eventually retired in 2007 following his release from the Calgary Stampeders.