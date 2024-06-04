McMinn, Andrews & Novo - Rangers' best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Rangers' best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what some of you had to say...

Chris: Ted McMinn was the ultimate cult hero. A man playing for the club he loved. His unorthodox playing style, so much so, even he didn’t know what he was going to do next. Baffled the opposition, team-mates and fans alike. The fact he's loved at Derby in the same way speaks volumes.

Christopher: Marvin Andrews is my shout.

Thomas: Cult hero is definitely Sasa Papac.

Anon: Ugo Ehiogu. What a goal in the derby and what a guy.

Aaran: Has to be Nacho Novo. Just showed up with goals at the right time against teams like Celtic. But the main moment was his last-minute equaliser against Panathinaikos to send us through on away goals and the winning penalty against Fiorentina.

John: Has to be Marvin Andrews. Became a stalwart and still does a lot of work for Rangers.

Michael: Tom Forsyth, gave everything for the shirt every game.