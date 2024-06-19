McMillan resigns as Volunteer head coach

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After four seasons at the helm of the Volunteer Falcons football program, head coach Jesse McMillan has resigned his post.

He compiled a record of 10-31 in those seasons, which included a 6-5 campaign in 2021. VHS made the Class 4A playoffs that season – the program’s first postseason trip in nearly 15 years.

A former All-State defensive back at Dobyns-Bennet, McMillan is set to return to his alma mater this fall as an assistant coach on Joey Christian’s staff in Kingsport.

