McMeeken out for 14 weeks with broken thumb

Catalans Dragons and England front-rower Mike McMeeken has been ruled out for 14 weeks after fracturing his thumb.

The 30-year-old has missed Catalans' past two Super League games with the injury and will also be unavailable for England's upcoming international with France on 29 June.

The three-month absence would rule McMeeken out until the penultimate round of Super League fixtures in mid-September, with the second-row forward set to join Wakefield next season.

"He successfully underwent surgery to repair the injury and will be unavailable for 14 weeks," said a club statement.