Scott McMann has joined Ayr United after his three-year stay at Tannadice came to an end last month.

The 27-year-old was a surprise departure after helping Dundee United to the Championship title.

McMann played in all but one of the club's 36 league games, and will stay in the second tier after no agreement was reached on a new deal.

He has agreed a two-year deal with Ayr.