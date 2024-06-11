McManaman signs new one-year deal with Wigan

Callum McManaman made 45 appearances for Wigan Athletic last season [Rex Features]

Wigan Athletic winger Callum McManaman has signed a new one-year deal to extend his third spell with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old returned to the club for his latest stint ahead of last season having initially made his debut during his first spell in 2011.

Having won the FA Cup with Wigan two years later, he then spent time with West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland before returning to the Latics in 2018.

"Ever since I returned last year, I have been grateful to the gaffer, the fans, my teammates and the club in general for helping me enjoy my football once again and get my career back on track," he told the club website.

“I still have a lot to offer, and I want to continue being a part of what the gaffer is building here, and hopefully, help get Wigan Athletic back to where it belongs."

McManaman's second return to Wigan came last summer following spells with Luton Town, Australian side Melbourne Victory, and Tranmere Rovers.

Having initially played with the club's under-21s, he was given a one-year deal and went on to made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Latics.