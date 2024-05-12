McMahon leads Rockies against the Rangers following 4-hit performance

Texas Rangers (22-19, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (0-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -150, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers after Ryan McMahon's four-hit game on Saturday.

Colorado has an 11-28 record overall and an 8-12 record in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Texas has gone 12-10 on the road and 22-19 overall. The Rangers have an 18-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .320 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has eight doubles and three home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has three doubles and four home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 16-for-46 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.