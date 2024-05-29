McLouth community celebrates second-straight state softball title

MCLOUTH, KS. (KSNT) – The only thing more impressive than a group winning the first ever team state title at a school might be doing it again the following year.

McLouth softball did just that. The Bulldogs went undefeated to win the 2-1A state championship in 2023 and became back-to-back champs in 2024.

“Last year we kind of just went and balled out and didn’t really worry about what happened,” McLouth junior pitcher Dani Lee said, acknowledging the Bulldogs’ second title came with a target on their back. “This time it was kind of hard to be like ‘Can’t lose, can’t lose. We have to be good like we did last year.’ So, I’d definitely say this year had a lot more pressure.”

Lee, a Liberty University commit, says herself and several other girls on the team used prayer to overcome that pressure.

Senior catcher Anna Patz knows the team’s impact goes beyond this season and last.

“We definitely made history,” Patz, a Baker wrestling commit, said. “We’re definitely showing the younger kids how to persevere and how to get the job done… We didn’t go perfect season this year but we still got the outcome we wanted and had smiles on our faces the entire season.”

Head coach Ballard Patterson, who returned to the team starting in 2023 after coaching it from 2006-2019, says he preaches the importance of having fun to his players.

“In our pregame we say ‘You know what, I really don’t care about the outcome. Let’s go out and have a great time, keep smiles on your face. Keep having a great time all the time.'” Patterson said. “…Softball should never be the reason a kid has a bad day. We want it to always be something that they enjoy and something they look forward to and something they can lean on when they’ve had a bad day somewhere else.”

He says keeping things light and fun allow the kids to play without fear of failure, which incudes results.

McLouth celebrated with a fire truck escorting the team back into town from the state tournament on Friday night and fireworks at the water tower in the school’s parking lot.

