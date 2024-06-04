McLoughlin signs permanent Rangers deal

Liv McLoughlin is looking forward to a "massive" future with Rangers after making her loan move permanent.

The 19-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan from Aston Villa, helping Jo Potter's side to SWPL Cup and Scottish Cup success, and will now be with the Glasgow club until 2026.

“I’m really excited, I think the next few years are massive for me and to be joining a club like Rangers, I can’t wait to get going," McLoughlin told club media.

“Coming on loan here and enjoying it so much and playing and being a big part of the team, that has really helped my decision to stay.

“The factors of being so far away from home was playing on my mind, but when you are surrounded by good people in the team it makes it easier.

“I think winning silverware is massive for me and the team, hopefully we can go on to win more next season.”

Head coach Potter says McLoughlin will be a "huge asset" for the club and added: “Liv is someone who fitted seamlessly into the squad and we believe she will only get stronger as she matures and develops."