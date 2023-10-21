McLean has running game going in 44-14 win over Trigg

Oct. 21—CALHOUN — McLean County made plenty of big runs in a 44-14 win over Trigg County in a Class 3A District 1 matchup Friday night at Paulsen Stadium.

Brodie Cline ran for touchdowns of 14 yards and 15 yards. Elijah Baldwin had a 5-yard touchdown run. Ayden Rice had a 4-yard touchdown run. Kamden Walters had a 17-yard touchdown run. Aden Bolden had a 42-yard touchdown run. All those scores put McLean County up 44-7.

All that balance in scoring led to some impressive overall numbers for McLean County, which finished with 354 rushing yards and 26 passing yards for 380 yards in total offense unofficially.

Cline had 10 rushes for 98 yards. Baldwin had four rushes for 118 yards, including a 68-yard blast. Bolden ran nine times for 143 yards.

It was one of the best offensive games from start to finish for McLean County.

"We've shown glimpses of it," McLean County coach Zach Wagner said of his team's running potential. "Tonight, I can't think of a time we got bogged down, we were clicking on all cylinders."

Repetitions in practice have helped McLean County in recent weeks.

"Just staying consistent, running it over and over," Cline said. "I'm glad we're hitting our stride now."

"The O line, running the plays over and over in practice, knowing the playbook, knowing the blocking, knowing what hole to hit," Baldwin said as the keys to having a strong offensive game. "We'll need to play better to have a playoff run."

Davaree Gude opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run for Trigg County with 7:57 left in the first quarter.

McLean County answered on its first possession of the game, with Cline going right then cutting back for the 14-yard touchdown run. Houston Whitaker caught a 2-point conversion pass from Cline out of a funky formation that saw the quarterback throwing short strikes to the end zone.

That score came with 2:57 left in the first quarter, and it was all McLean County the rest of the way.

The Cougars scored on their next three possessions and were up 30-6 at halftime.

McLean County intercepted Trigg quarterback King Williams four times in the first half. Cline had two of those interceptions for McLean.

Joshaun Bridges had a 4-yard touchdown run late for Trigg County.

McLean County went to 7-2 on the season, and finished 4-1 in the district. The Cougars travel to Marshall County next Friday.

Trigg County went to 2-7 on the season, and finished 0-5 in the district.

TRIGG 6 0 0 8 — 14

McLEAN 8 22 14 0 — 44

T-Gude 30 run (Run failed)

M-Cline 14 run (Whitaker pass from Cline)

M-Baldwin 5 run (Whitaker pass from Cline)

M-Rice 4 run (Bolden pass from Cline)

M-Walters 17 run (pass failed)

M-Bolden 42 run (pass failed)

M-Cline 15 run (Cline run)

T-Bridges 4 run (P. Williams pass from K Williams)