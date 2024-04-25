McLean picks up Norwich player of the year award

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has been named Norwich City's player of the season.

An ever-present for the Canaries in their Championship campaign, the 32-year-old has broadened his horizons - featuring as a centre-half in a back four at times.

McLean has scored once and picked up five assists, earning the votes of Norwich supporters for the award.

"Obviously, I'm really happy with the award and the fact that the fans have voted for me to win it is pretty nice," he told club media.

"We had a few candidates, which is good and means it's been pretty good, especially recently. It's great, and I appreciate all the support we've had, for me personally, and for the team throughout the season."