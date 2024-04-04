McLaurin ready to help out whoever the next quarterback is

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn, Virginia this week starting their preparation for the 2024 NFL season. The team gets an extra week to get started because the NFL allows teams with a new coaching staff the chance to get acclimated with one another one week before the other teams around the league.

While the Commanders have three quarterbacks already on their roster, the team still has the No. 2 pick in this month’s NFL draft and there is a good chance the team selects a quarterback with the pick.

Veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been with the team since he was drafted in 2019, and since then he has caught a pass from at least ten different quarterbacks, so he may know a thing or two about getting the new guys, whoever he is, up to speed.

“I kind of know the lay of the land and everything and anything that I can do to help them become acclimated and be a part of our team”, McLaurin said. “My job is when they get here to kind of help bring them along as much as I can because, you know, we’ll go as far as the quarterback goes.

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 25th from Detroit, Michigan.

