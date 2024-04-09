McLaurin excited for the 2024 season

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The NFL football season may be over four months away, but this isn’t stopping Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin says he’s already in football shape and ready for offseason workouts. “I just trust the plan that Chad (Englehart) and the guys have here”, McLaurin said.

McLaurin is referring to Chad Englehart, the strength and conditioning coach for the Commanders for the last 13 seasons.

McLaurin is entering his sixth season with Washington and with the exception of his rookie season, McLaurin has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark receiving. Last season, McLaurin caught 79 passes for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns, somewhat of a down season for the receivers. So, no surprise McLaurin is ready for the new season to begin.

“I want to be here for all the workouts and things like that and be a part of the team building and just continue to learn the playbook as we start to install things and be at a point where I could go out there and be confident in my game, what I’ve worked on this offseason and put that into how that fits into this offense”, McLaurin said.

The team has started to implement their offense, but without a starting quarterback, they can’t truly begin. The Commanders expect to select a quarterback with the second overall pick in this month’s draft.

The NFL will take place in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, April 25th to Saturday, April 27th.

