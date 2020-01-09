McLaughlin, UCSB beat Cal Poly for sixth consecutive win

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) -- JaQuori McLaughlin hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 63-45 on Wednesday night for its sixth win in a row.

Amadou Sow added 13 points for UCSB (12-4, 1-0 Big West). The Gauchos shot 51.1% (23 of 45) overall, hit 7 of 14 from 3-point range and never trailed.

Sow made back-to-back baskets and, after Jamal Smith made a layup for Cal Poly (3-12, 0-1), McLaughlin hit a 3 to make it 43-32 with 16 minutes left and the Gauchos led by double figures the rest of the way.

Colby Rogers led the Mustangs with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The rest of the Cal Poly players shot 21.6% overall and made just 1 of 12 from behind the arc.

The Gauchos had a season-high nine steals and finished with 14 points off 14 Cal Poly turnovers.

