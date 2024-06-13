McLaughlin-Levrone to settle for 400m hurdles at US Olympic trials

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes at the New York City Grand Prix athletics meeting (Dustin Satloff)

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will focus on her 400m hurdles Olympic title defense at the US trials starting next week, opting out of other disciplines according to start lists updated on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has withdrawn her name from the 200m and 400m start lists for the qualifying meeting starting on June 21 in Eugene, Oregon.

McLaughlin-Levrone won 400m hurdles gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 in a then-world record of 51.46sec -- a mark she has since lowered to 50.68.

She also earned 4x400m relay gold in Tokyo, but missed the World Championships in Budapest last year because of a knee injury.

After not running a 400m hurdles race since 2022, McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a 52.7sec win in Atlanta last month in an impressive return to her signature event.

It was the fastest time in the world this year until Dutch world champion Femke Bol clocked 52.49 this week at the European Championships in Rome.

