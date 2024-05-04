McLauchlan excited to be back fit for Rangers' title push
Rachel McLauchlan is ready to play her part in Rangers' title charge after missing the last few weeks through injury.
The defender returned to the side in recent weeks after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.
"It's tough watching on from the sidelines," McLauchlan said.
"No one wants to be there. I'm just really happy to be back on the pitch.
"It's been a good few games to come back for. I'm really enjoying it and I just want to play my part until the end of the season.