McLaren, Zak Brown Just Became Bigger Players in NTT IndyCar Series

Photo credit: CHRIS OWENS

McLaren Racing and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown have a bigger footprint in the NTT IndyCar Series after Sunday's announcement that McLaren has an agreement in place to acquire a majority share of the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team.

The deal will give McLaren a 75% stake in the team. The transaction, expected to be completed by the end of 2021, restructures the leadership of the team. Brown, who also heads the McLaren Formula 1 team, will chair a five-person board that will include three McLaren appointees as well as Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson.

Photo credit: CHRIS OWENS

According to Sunday's announcement, Taylor Kiel, president of Arrow McLaren SP, will continue to lead and oversee the operations of the team, reporting directly to the board.

Schmidt founded the team in 2001, and Peterson came on board in 2013 to form Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. McLaren joined the team that was re-branded as Arrow McLaren SP in 2o2o.

McLaren Racing has franchises in F1, IndyCar, Extreme E and esports.



“Today’s announcement is a strong signal of our long-term commitment to IndyCar as both a racing series and a marketing platform for McLaren Racing and our sponsor partners," Brown said. "I want to pay tribute to Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson who, together with the commitment and support of Arrow Electronics, have built a formidable team for us to keep growing and fulfill our common ambition of consistently challenging for wins, Indy 500s and series titles. Key to this is the continued leadership of Taylor Kiel as president of the team, who has been instrumental to the progress of the partnership so far.

“McLaren Racing believes IndyCar will continue to build our brand in North America, serve our expanding U.S. fan and partner base across our racing portfolio and drive long-term value. The racing is second-to-none, with world-class competitors in both drivers and teams and a passionate, highly engaged fan base."

Photo credit: CHRIS OWENS

Brown said that the time was right to capitalize on Roger Penske's ownership and leadership the NTT IndyCar Series. The team is firmly in the hunt for a championship in 2021 as driver Pato O'Ward entered the weekend second in the points standings.

Story continues

“We see real potential for the series’s continued growth under the stewardship of Penske Entertainment and will continue to play an active role supporting the sport’s success, growing the global fan base and implementing our sustainability agenda to deliver on environmental and social commitments, including progressing diversity and inclusion in the industry," Brown said.

Schmidt, who raced in the IndyCar Series from 1997 through 1999 before he was paralyzed in an crash during a test session in 2000, is happy to the McLaren name, and more important the resources, remaining with the IndyCar team.

"With McLaren we’re moving forward again," Schmidt said. "As we’ve seen we’re now a regular contender and ultimately for Ric and I, we are here to win races, win 500s and win championships. This next step ensures the resources to do that for a long time ahead."

