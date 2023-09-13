McLaren unveil ‘stealth mode’ special livery for Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix

McLaren launch Singapore livery for 2023 race. Credit: Alamy

McLaren have unveiled a new black and orange livery which will be used for the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix.

The Woking team have described it as their ‘stealth mode’ livery and it has been done in partnership with their biggest sponsor OKX.

The livery is predominantly black with McLaren’s team colour papaya featuring on the front wing, halo, sidepods and rear wing.

As well as the livery, McLaren will host a fan zone which will see driver Lando Norris make an appearance on Thursday.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery. Stealth Mode flips our race car’s colours, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan.

“We hope fans will love it as much as we do and get a chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team. OKX are a dedicated supporter of McLaren’s journey, and in turn we’re proud to bring our partnership to life on track through the global platform of Formula 1.”

McLaren have a reputation for producing one-off liveries having already raced in ones for the British Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

The British design was a throwback to late 2000s as McLaren brought back the chrome that Lewis Hamilton won his first world title in. In Monaco, the team celebrated their Triple Crown achievement as did their IndyCar outfit.

Credit: Alamy

Credit: Alamy

