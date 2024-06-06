McLaren severs ties with JHR after death threats sent to Pourchaire, Canapino statement

Arrow McLaren has ended its strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing in the wake of the online abuse rookie Theo Pourchaire received after the Detroit Grand Prix. The decision stems from his contact on Lap 60 with Agustin Canapino and the dismissive way Canapino handled the situation.

"This decision follows actions that occurred earlier this week on social media in regards to an on-track incident at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix," the team's Thursday morning statement read. "As reflected in the team's social media community code, Arrow McLaren will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination and totally condemns the online abuse directed toward our team and driver."

The teams struck the alliance shortly after last season and announced it in October. With an overflow of sponsorship, Arrow McLaren was able to place smaller sponsor signage on JHR's Nos. 77 and 78 Chevys. That allowed Arrow McLaren to fulfill their duties for the sponsors, while giving JHR an influx of funding. It's also led to the splashes of papaya on JHR's typically green, black and white liveries this year.

The teams' release also mentioned that the deal could evolve beyond its original "commercial and strategic focus" and serve as a "talent development opportunity" for engineers, mechanics, drivers and others to be able to build their experience with the possibility of landing at Arrow McLaren's larger outfit.

All of this has fallen apart in the 96 hours since the checkered flag at Detroit, shortly after which Pourchaire, the 20-year-old Frenchman, began receiving threatening messages in his direct messages -- including death threats -- from presumed Canapino fans for the F2 champ's "avoidable contact" that he was penalized for in the race. At the time of the move, which Pourchaire has taken blame for, he was running 9th on a Lap 60 restart, with Canapino 6th and in line for his first top-10 of his IndyCar career. Pourchaire misjudging the braking point for the hairpin and subsequently ramming into the side of Canapino left the Arrow McLaren driver up one spot in 8th and JHR's down in 9th as the drivers continued to trundle on.

Along with Pourchaire's penalty forcing him to drop three spots, both drivers dropped into the midfield on their final pitstop. Pourchaire managed to work his way back up to 10th by the checkered flag, with Canapino 12th. Their incident was one of 12 penalties IndyCar race control doled out during a chaotic second year on the downtown Detroit Grand Prix track, and it was also not one of eight incidents that required a full-course caution.

Just over 24 hours after the race, the teams released a joint statement condemning the hate and noting 'the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions':

"Social media allows us to engage with our fans around the world, but it is important that we interact with each other in a respectful and safe environment. We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked.

"The NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivers dynamic action on the racetrack and incredible access for fans, but we must remember that behind the wheel, the pit wall or the monitor, we are all human beings. It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved."

Tuesday morning, JHR released its own statement in a similar vein, saying that "abuse, hatred and harassment in any form is unacceptable" and that "it is not tolerated with the (JHR) community," Additionally, JHR noted that it was working with Arrow McLaren to identify those who sent Pourchaire those messages and those individuals would be blocked from JHR's platforms.

"We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all and believe that no one should be made to feel unwelcome," the end of its statement read. "As IndyCar fans, we must all work together to create a community where everyone is treated with respect and kindness."

Canapino's statement inflames situation

Within minutes, Canapino released his own statement, in which he noted that he's "against abuse and hate" and that those who engage in it "are not part of our community,” but also casted doubt on the veracity of Pourchaire and Arrow McLaren's claims and noted that he "constantly" receives abuse and hate and has "learned to live with it as many people do."

Canapino leaned on his team co-owner Ricardo Juncos' position when similar situations cropped up twice before last season with then-teammate Callum Ilott that Argentine sporting fans are simply uber-passionate and have a culture of saying things that don't necessarily represent future actions.

"I have not seen a single death threat directed at those who claim to have received them, " Canapino wrote. "From last year to today, no one in their right mind would do such a thing. It's outrageous to be accused of this so lightly, and I won't allow it anymore. If anyone did this, they are not part of us, and we don't deserve to be considered this way because of some misfit we strongly reject."

The mixed message, combined with Canapino liking tweets on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) that made light of Pourchaire's situation, including one from noted Latin American racing broadcaster Martin Ponte that quote-tweeted Pourchaire's message (which noted the hate and death threats he had received) with the two words: 'Callum Pourchaire.'

The social media conduct privately drew the ire of IndyCar and Penske Entertainment officials, who Tuesday released a statement in support of Pourchaire:

"No one should be the victim of online abuse or threats. INDYCAR has been in touch with both teams to discuss this matter and made certain where we stand. We all have a responsibility to reinforce a welcoming atmosphere and firmly denounce clear violations of online conduct."

As evidenced by Thursday's news, Arrow McLaren officials were taken aback by Canapino's statement he posted to X, which seemingly took away from the cooperative, unified manner in which the teams had attempted to tackle the situation.

"We appreciate the time spent with McLaren over past months. They are a world class organization which we enjoy competing against week in and week out," read a statement from JHR Thursday morning following the news. "While the results of the partnership did not mature, we have the upmost respect for them and are confident in the future of Juncos Hollinger Racing."

