McKinley Wright IV wins second Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week award of the season

Senior guard McKinley Wright IV led all players with 21 points and seven assists to propel Colorado to its fourth consecutive victory in Tuesday's 74-64 win over Grand Canyon. earning him his second Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of the season (11/30) and fourth of his career. His four player of the week accolades is the most for a Colorado player since joining the Conference in 2011-12. Currently, Wright IV is the only player in the Pac-12 ranked in the league's top 10 in scoring (16.3 ppg, eighth), field goal percentage (.608, eighth) and assists (5.9 apg, second). Wright IV enters the week with 542 career assists, 20 shy of the Colorado program record set in 1984.