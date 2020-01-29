McKinley Wright IV tells Andy Katz that CU has proven it can compete with nation's best

Colorado men's basketball junior guard McKinley Wright IV joins the Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz to discuss how the Buffs have climbed to a season-high No. 20 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll. Wright IV and the Buffs head to Los Angeles this weekend looking to bring their stout defensive rebounding on the road. Wright IV is the just the second student-athlete in CU history to rack up more than 1,000 career points, 400 assists and 400 rebounds

