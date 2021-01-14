McKinley Wright IV sets Colorado's all-time assists record, calls the career accolade a 'Blessing'

Pac-12 Networks' Drew Goodman and Robert Ehsan speak with senior guard McKinley Wright IV following his historic performance in Colorado's 89-60 victory over California to improve to a perfect 4-0 in Boulder this season. Wright IV stands alone at the top of Colorado's all-time assists leaderboard as he passed Jay Humphries who previously held the program record with 563 assists. Wright IV also notched a career-high 12 assists and 13 points for the 13th double-double of his career. Colorado moves to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 play.