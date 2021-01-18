McKinley Wright IV notches a Colorado record fifth Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honor
The Pac-12 announced its eighth weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva. Colorado's McKinley Wright IV named this week's Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week after becoming Colorado's all-time assists leader (582) in three victories. Wright IV is quickly closing in on becoming the first men's basketball player in Conference history to reach 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists in his career; he currently stands at 1,582 points, 568 rebounds and 582 assists.