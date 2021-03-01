McKinley Wright IV collects sixth career Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors

The Pac-12 announced its 14th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and Colorado's McKinley Wright IV is named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Wright IV is the seventh men's basketball student-athlete with at least six Player of the Week honors in conference history, including four awards this season. The senior guard averaged a double-double of 20.5 points and 10.0 assists to help Colorado sweep the league-leading LA schools. Wright IV finished with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, six assists and five rebounds in Saturday's victory over UCLA.