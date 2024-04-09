McKinley High School grads start alumni group to support Canton wrestling

CANTON — Canton wrestling might not be the focal point of high school sports interest, but it has a track record of producing quality wrestling over the years. Some former wrestlers are looking to give back and keep the tradition alive by starting a group to support wrestlers.

The Canton Wrestling Alumni was established in January 2017. The founders are three McKinley graduates — Harold Smith, Antoine Williams, and Lou Johnson — along with Guy Ruda, a former McKinley wrestling coach. Since launching this LLC group, they have been heavily involved in supporting local wrestling matches and tournaments while contributing funds and sponsorships in hopes of giving a wrestler a scholarship.

"Wrestling is a great sport," Johnson, vice president of the organization, wrote in a statement. "We recognize that great wrestlers have inner drive, strength, quickness, and exceptional technique. It is a Spartan sport. It demands discipline, sacrifice and personal fortitude. Its lesson can be of benefit for a lifetime. Our primary goal is to support local wrestling programs at the elementary, middle and high school levels. With these qualities, our young people will have all the necessary tools to compete at a high level, not only in high school but at the collegiate level as well."

The Canton Wrestling Alumni is looking to expand the group while remaining involved in local wrestling. The alumni group wants to keep promoting youth wrestling and add more sponsorships all year round. The Canton Wrestling Alumni are working on building its official website and social media platforms. Anyone interested in supporting Canton wrestling can reach out to Williams at 330-280-4609.

