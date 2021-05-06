Indians top Royals for 1st 4-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium

  • Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/5

    Indians Royals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/5

    Indians Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    3/5

    Indians Royals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario hits an RBI-triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    4/5

    Indians Royals Baseball

    Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario hits an RBI-triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) chase after a double by Cleveland Indians' Rene Rivera during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    5/5

    Indians Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) chase after a double by Cleveland Indians' Rene Rivera during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario hits an RBI-triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) chase after a double by Cleveland Indians' Rene Rivera during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID SMALE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Thursday.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip against the White Sox and Kansas City, and has won nine of 11.

This was the first time in the 48-year history of Kauffman Stadium that the Indians swept a four-game series at the park. The last time Cleveland swept a four-game set in Kansas City, it was against the A’s in Municipal Stadium in 1960 — Tito Francona, the father of Indians manager Terry Francona, totaled five hits for Cleveland in that previous sweep.

“I feel like it just shows the kind of players and team we have,” McKenzie said. “From top to bottom early on, everybody was like, ‘Oh, they’re not going to hit, they can’t do this, they can’t do that.’ This road trip we really proved the type of team that we can be.”

Terry Francona was more philosophical.

“I know it was a good trip,” he said. “But we got to move on. Because you just need to win the game at hand."

Franmil Reyes launched his eighth home run as he continued to hit well at Kauffman Stadium. He is batting .538 (14 for 26) with two homers, six doubles and six RBIs in seven career games at the park.

Cesar Hernandez and Rene Rivera each had three hits for Cleveland.

McKenzie (1-1), who gave up five runs in two innings in his last start against Kansas City, exited after a single and walk in the sixth. He struggled with his control, walking four and striking out five.

“(I was) just making sure as well as attacking the top of the zone I was attacking the bottom of the zone, too,” McKenzie said. “I gave up the hit early to (Whit) Merrifield and that kind of locked me in. Then just instead of focusing on trying to strike guys out just making sure I let my defense work behind me.

“Even when I fell behind guys there was a lot more urgency to get back into the count and let them put the bat on the ball. There were some situations where I was behind the count and they kind of bailed me out. Harold made a nice play in center field for me, or I got a double play there. Those are all huge, especially for the team," he said.

The losing streak drops Kansas City out of first for the first time since April 13.

“We like to take the positives from the wins and learn something and move forward,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We like to do the same with the losses, but sometimes it’s a lot easier to talk about it than to put it into play.

“We’ve got a lot of baseball to go this season. It’s not going to be the last tough run of things not going the way you want them to. It’s just how quick we rebound. We need some guys to be able to help us take the next step," he said.

Danny Duffy (4-2) allowed three runs and eight hits, striking out six and walking one. He exited with a 1.26 ERA, the first time this season it’s been above 1.00.

“I felt like I had pretty good stuff,” he said. “For whatever reason I had trouble putting guys away when I got to two strikes. I need to improve on that.”

Duffy worked around Hernandez’s double to lead off the game, then gave up a double to Harold Ramirez to begin the second and an RBI single to Amed Rosario. It was first earned run Duffy allowed this season not on a solo homer.

The Indians added another run in the fifth on three straight soft singles with two outs. Jordan Luplow hit the third of the three in the hole at short, driving in Rivera.

Duffy walked Reyes to begin the sixth, struck out the next two batters and gave up a triple to Rosario on his last pitch.

Reyes homered in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.78 ERA) will get the ball as Cleveland returns home to face the Cincinnati Reds. In his last two starts, he has a 2.03 ERA while holding opponents to just a .170 average.

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (2-3, 8.05 ERA) will face the Chicago White Sox. Keller will be trying to get on track after a difficult start to the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Browns sign veteran DT Damion Square

    Square joins a growing crowd at DT in Cleveland

  • CG:CLE@KC - 5/6/21

    Condensed Game: Franmil Reyes belted a solo home run and Amed Rosario knocked in a pair to back Triston McKenzie's scoreless start

  • Blackhawks' Kirby Dach shut down for rest of 2020-21 season

    The Blackhawks are shutting down center Kirby Dach for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the team announced Thursday morning.

  • The Latest: MLB's Atlanta Braves to offer free vaccinations

    The Atlanta Braves will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for fans at Truist Park during their games Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those who are 18 and older, while the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who are 16 and 17. Each person who gets vaccinated is eligible to receive two free tickets to a future Braves game.

  • The living legacy of Alex Gordon’s Kansas City Royals locker. Who has it now (and why)?

    Hunter Dozier is the new occupant of No. 4’s old real estate in the KC clubhouse.

  • Trailer for George Romero’s Lost Film THE AMUSEMENT PARK

    George A. Romero's lost film, The Amusement Park, has been found, restored in 4K, and will debut this June on Shudder. Check out the trailer. The post Trailer for George Romero’s Lost Film THE AMUSEMENT PARK appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Browns top PFF’s list of most improved secondaries for 2021

    Adding two premium free agents and drafting Greg Newsome should make quite an impact

  • Kansas City Royals’ slide hits five games as Indians complete sweep with a shutout

    Danny Duffy gave up three runs and took his second loss of the season.

  • Eric Dungey accepts tryout invite to Bengals’ rookie minicamp

    The Bengals will hold their rookie minicamp next weekend. Despite signing South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill as an undrafted free agent, the Bengals invited Eric Dungey to participate. Dungey has accepted the tryout invite, announcing on social media he will not play in The Spring League as scheduled. Dungey will get a chance to throw [more]

  • Jets draft pick Michael Carter II says he'll bring versatility to New York's defense | 2021 NFL Draft

    New York Jets draft pick Michael Carter II explains to SNY's Jeane Coakley that he is more than excited to join Gang Green, play for coach Robert Saleh, and bring his versatility to the Jets defense.

  • Reflecting on Albert Pujols' stats, highlights vs. Red Sox as Angels career ends

    Future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols' career with the Angels ended Thursday, so let's look at his stats and best moments from his games against the Red Sox.

  • Youth basketball team suspended, player banned after punch, alleged anti-Asian slurs during game

    The player who threw the punch "adamantly" denies that racial slurs were used.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Barrier-breaking golfer to become 1st with Down syndrome to compete in a national college championship

    Amy Bockerstette gained viral fame in 2019 at TPC Scottsdale, but has been knocking down doors for years.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • Russell Westbrook piles up historic triple-double, has Wizards primed to crash NBA's play-in party

    Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • Grading all 32 NFL skill-position players post-draft: The Bucs run this show

    With the draft complete and most NFL rosters set ahead of the season, Matt Harmon dishes out a grade for every teams' skill position group.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)