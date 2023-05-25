McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee’s football staff as offensive analyst

McKenzie Milton joined Tennessee’s football staff as an offensive analyst on Thursday.

Milton played quarterback for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at UCF. He played for the Knights from 2016-18 before transferring to Florida State.

“McKenzie represents everything that is great about college football,” Heupel said in a press release. “His perseverance, determination and leadership are attributes that made him successful as a player and will no doubt translate to him being an outstanding future coach. He’s always been a student of the game and understands the why behind what we do. We are thrilled to welcome McKenzie, Jany and Madden to Rocky Top.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a top-six Heisman Trophy voting finisher.

“I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with coach Heupel,” Milton said in a press release. “I am grateful to coach Heupel and director of athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire