McKenzie Long of Mississippi wins 3 titles, Arkansas takes team crown at NCAA track championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — McKenzie Long of Mississippi captured titles in the 100 meters, 200 and 400-meter relay, while Arkansas won the team title at the NCAA women's outdoor track and field championships on Saturday.

Long won the 100 in 10.82 seconds, finished the 200 in a personal-best time of 21.83 to finish the season undefeated in the event and helped Ole Miss — along with Akilah Lewis, Gabrielle Matthews and Jahniya Bowers — finish the relay in a program-record 42.34 seconds.

Nickisha Pryce of Arkansas set meet and collegiate records to win the 400 meters in 48.89 seconds, helping the Razorbacks finish 1-2-3-4 in the event along with Kaylyn Brown (49.13), Amber Anning (49.59) and Rosey Effiong (49.72).

Arkansas cruised to victory in the 1600-meter relay, setting collegiate and meet records with a time of 3 minutes, 17.96 seconds, beating second-place Tennessee (3:23.32) by more than five seconds and becoming the first NCAA team in history to break 3:20.

The Razorbacks finished with 63 points, four ahead of second-place Florida. Texas was third with 41 points.

Stanford's Juliette Whittaker set a school outdoor record to win the 800 meters in 1 minute, 59.61 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:00.08 by Olivia Baker in 2018.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Southern California's Jasmine Jones set a meet record and won in a personal-best 53.15 seconds.

Parker Valby of Florida broke her own NCAA record to win the 5,000 meters in 14 minutes, 52.18 seconds.

Harvard's Maia Ramsden won her second consecutive title in the 1,500 meters, finishing in 4 minutes, 6.62 seconds, less than a second off the meet record.

Ackelia Smith, who won the NCAA long jump title for Texas on Thursday, won the triple jump at 47 feet, 7 3/4 inches Saturday.

Florida's Grace Stark won the 100-meter hurdles in 12.47 seconds, the 10th-fastest in NCAA history.

Doris Lemngole on Alabama set school, meet and collegiate records to win the steeplechase in 9 minutes, 15.24 seconds, beating Courtney Wayment's mark of 9:16.00 in 2022 for BYU.

Vanderbilt's Veronica Fraley won the discus with a throw of 208 feet, 10 1/4 inches, a personal best.

Hannah Dederick of Illinois won the wheelchair 100 in 16.15 seconds. It was the first time the event was included in the Division I outdoor championships.

