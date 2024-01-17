McKenzie Forbes credits Lindsay Gottlieb with key adjustments for UCLA rematch

The relationship between USC basketball player McKenzie Forbes and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb goes back several years to when Gottlieb recruited Forbes to play in Berkeley. That’s right: Gottlieb coached at Cal in the 2018-2019 season, and Forbes was a freshman for the Golden Bears. Gottlieb then went to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. Forbes went to Harvard. The two reunited at USC this season, and their rapport shines through in how well they work together.

Forbes talked to NCAA women’s basketball commentator and analyst Autumn Johnson after USC’s huge win over UCLA. Forbes said Lindsay Gottlieb’s adjustments from the December 30 loss to UCLA helped USC in the January 14 rematch, chiefly by enabling USC players to get to their spots better in halfcourt offensive sets.

Forbes also discussed how smoothly this season has gone for her under Gottlieb:

“I really do feel comfortable out there,” Forbes told Johnson. “It’s just a testament to Coach G (Gottlieb) and the trust she has in me.”

Putting players in position to thrive is the mark of a quality head coach. USC could not ask for a better leader as it makes its climb up the ladder in the women’s basketball world.

