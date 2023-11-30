How McKenzie football fought back to TSSAA football championships while avenging loss

Let’s go back to the second game of the high school football season.

It's Aug. 25, Dresden is making the short trip to McKenzie for an early-season rivalry game. The Lions rout McKenzie 42-14. McKenzie was eager for the rest of its schedule, knowing there may be a chance at redemption later in the season.

The Rebels had their shot 91 days later in a state semifinal game and won 25-14 to advance to the Class 1A BlueCross Bowl, their third straight TSSAA football championship game.

“It meant a lot, our kids were disappointed after losing to them earlier in the year,” said McKenzie coach Wade Comer. “We didn’t play our best ballgame and we lost. We knew we could play better than that, getting out and playing them again was awesome.”

McKenzie (13-1) plays undefeated South Pittsburg (14-0) at 3 p.m. (ET) on Friday at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium. The Pirates have beaten McKenzie twice in state championship games (2007 and 2021). South Pittsburg has won six state titles.

The Rebels were undermanned in that Week 2 loss. Senior running back Brady Brewer and senior tight end/linebacker Jake Cassidy were both unavailable due to injuries and left a big void to fill in terms of the Rebels’ production. Junior quarterback Tate Surber stepped in and helped navigate McKenzie's challenges this season.

Both seniors returned to the lineup during the season and revamped the production for the Rebels, who ended up scoring 37.1 points per game while allowing just 12.1 points per game, including three shutouts and three other games in which they allowed just one score.

“We’ve been able to execute well,” Comer said. “Tate Surber’s done a fine job playing quarterback for us and the offensive line has really gelled together, blocking well up front.

"Our receivers have gotten better each and every week with catching the ball. (Brewer) is starting to really hit his groove. … It’s pulled everything together for us.”

The other challenge for the Rebels (13-1) was the fact that they had to replace almost the entire starting lineup. A total of 18 seniors, nine on offense and defense graduated from McKenzie's 2022 state championship team.

McKenzie found a way to do it, thanks to adaptation to the game and, in part, themselves.

“We’re a little bit different than what we were last year,” Comer said. “We know what our kids can and can’t do. They’ve adapted well and the coaching staff’s adapted to what they can do. It’s coming together and we’re playing really good football right now. … Hopefully we can finish it out.”

South Pittsburg averages 47.2 points per game and allow 4.4 points. But Comer is excited about the challenge.

“They’re a big, physical team, they’ve got a lot of speed, got a lot of tradition,” Comer said. “We’re going to have our work cut out for us. … We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

TSSAA football championships: McKenzie plays South Pittsburg in BlueCross Bowl