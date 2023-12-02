McKenzie 11 minutes from a TSSAA football repeat before offensive struggles catch up to Rebels

CHATTANOOGA — The game was by no means an offensive masterclass on either side.

But McKenzie was left wondering what might have been Friday if it had mustered more than 90 yards of offense in a 14-7 TSSAA football Class 1A championship game loss to South Pittsburg.

The Rebels waited almost a century to win their first TSSAA football state championship last season and were on the cusp of two in a row.

“I told them to stay locked in and focus and the plays are going to get there,” said McKenzie coach Wade Comer, who completed his 24th season. “We couldn’t make a play. We had a few opportunities and we just didn’t for whatever reason.”

McKenzie (13-2) committed three turnovers but still led 7-0 with 11 minutes left. The Rebels just couldn’t close out the Pirates (15-0), who also defeated McKenzie for the 2021 championship in a 24-21 thriller.

Comer’s team wasn’t expected to make the finals for a third consecutive year after losing 18 of 22 starters from last year’s title team.

“We really wanted to get 'em (South Pittsburg) this time,” said McKenzie junior quarterback Tate Surber, whose 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cassidy gave the Rebels a 7-0 lead with 5:46 left in the third quarter. “People wrote us off. We were supposed to lose every week this year. We just kept pulling them out and I really thought we were going to get this one. I feel like this is a game we should've won.”

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Surber returns along with a class of talented juniors.

“The main thing is probably experience. Nothing compares to this atmosphere,” Surber said. “We went from playing at home to playing here. That's a huge jump. Being here before is the biggest advantage you can have. A couple years ago we lost to these guys and came back the next year and won.”

South Pittsburg rallied without quarterback Kamden Wellington, who left the game with an injury early in the fourth quarter. The Pirates began making direct snaps to running back Jamarion Farrior, who rushed for the tying and go-ahead touchdowns. He finished with 160 yards rushing and two TDs.

Not that the Pirates had much success on offense, either.

It took 30 minutes and 14 seconds of game clock before Surber and Cassidy accounted for the game’s first points. The teams were a combined 0-of-11 on third down in the first half and neither team drove deeper than the other’s 42-yard line in that span.

“Our defense came up with big stops all night. Part of that’s on me,” Surber said. “I've got to be a better quarterback. I've got to show up for my team. I've got to make a play and get a score. I don't feel like I did that.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football championship: McKenzie falls to South Pittsburg in 1A