McKennie stalls Juventus-Aston Villa swap deal for Douglas Luiz – report

Juventus have hit a stumbling block in their attempt to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, as Bianconeri midfielder Weston McKennie has not yet come to an agreement with the Premier League club over his side of the move.

For the last few weeks, Juventus have been attempting to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, and had hoped to include current first-teamers McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior as part of a player-plus cash deal.

Juventus have also been prepared to pay an additional fee of around €20m in order to get the deal across the line.

However, it has emerged on Monday evening that things have not gone quite as smoothly as Juventus had initially been hoping for, as McKennie has not yet come to an agreement with Aston Villa over his Premier League return, which risks collapsing the whole transfer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sport Italia.

According to reports last week, Iling-Junior is keen to join Aston Villa and return to the UK, having joined Juventus from Chelsea’s academy back in 2020.

Di Marzio reports that Juventus and Aston Villa will remain in contact and try to come to a solution in order to complete the Douglas Luiz deal.

Both parties reportedly hope to get a deal done by June 30th.