McKennie has no Juventus future after rejecting Aston Villa move

Thiago Motta has made it plainly apparent to Weston McKennie that he has no future in the new Juventus project, forcing him to look for a new club after his rejection of Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old American midfielder, who has just 12 months left on his contract in Turin, was considered a central figure in the Bianconeri’s chase of Douglas Luiz and was expected to be included in the deal alongside Samuel Iling-Junior to help lower costs.

McKennie wanted a high salary at Aston Villa, around €5m net per season, around double of what he earns with Juventus. He couldn’t agree personal terms with the Premier League side, however, and ultimately dropped out of the negotiations, being replaced by Enzo Barrenechea instead.

No Juventus future for McKennie

La Gazzetta dello Sport details how new Juventus coach Thiago Motta has already been in direct contact with McKennie to clarify that there’s no space for the midfielder in his new squad, making a sale this summer extremely likely.

The American’s high salary requests might make it difficult for him to find a new club in the coming months, but regardless it’s clear that he won’t be on the pitch for the Old Lady next season.