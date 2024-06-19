McKennie: Juventus consider replacement in Aston Villa swap deal while Spurs deny interest

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus don’t have many options to replace Weston McKennie in a mega-swap deal with Aston Villa, while Tottenham deny interest in the American midfielder.

Talks between Juventus and Aston Villa over a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz, Samuel Iling-Junior, and McKennie have been put on hold as the American midfielder has yet to give his green light to the transfer.

Page 28 of Wednesday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Douglas Luiz already sees himself as a Juventus player, but this is not enough as the Bianconeri are still trying to convince McKennie to move to Aston Villa.

Tuttosport and Fabrizio Romano have reported that the main issue concerns McKennie’s exit conditions, as the American midfielder probably expects an incentive to leave Turin one year before the end of his contract.

🚨 After new contacts today, still NO agreement between Juve and McKennie on exit conditions. He could be removed from swap deal for Douglas Luiz; Juve and Villa considering other options.#AVFC will only proceed with swap deal if convinced on both technical/financial factors. pic.twitter.com/EVHhxgh7eV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

According to Romano, a new round of talks between the three parties took place today, but it didn’t produce any progress, so Juventus and Aston Villa are now considering potential alternatives.

Gazzetta also claims that Juventus are considering other players to add to the deal instead of McKennie. One could be Moise Kean, a former Everton striker, but it’s possible that Aston Villa are not interested in the Italian.

In any case, if McKennie is not included in the negotiation, the two clubs would need to start from scratch and change the terms of the agreement with other players included in the deal.

There have been reports that Tottenham have hijacked Aston Villa’s bid for McKennie, but Spurs denied so, as reported by various sources on X, including Fabrizio Romano and Matt Law.