USMNT midfielders Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna will not play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier versus Canada.

McKennie has been dropped from the squad following “a violation of team policy,” a move that was anything but needed from a young team leader.

The Juventus man has been a fiery part of the young Yanks attack and his betrayal of team rules will not be viewed well amongst supporters.

Meanwhile, Reyna has a hamstring strain and is not only out of Sunday’s match but he’ll also miss the side’s Wednesday trip to Honduras.

These are two huge losses for the USMNT, who does get Christian Pulisic back but is still without Zack Steffen. We’ll share additional details on McKennie’s violation as we learn them, but this is a huge letdown from the Juve man.

More to come…

How to watch USMNT vs Canada in World Cup qualifying

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 5, 8 pm ET

TV: FS1, UniMas (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

McKennie dropped from USMNT for rules violation; Reyna injured originally appeared on NBCSports.com