McKenna signs new Ipswich contract to end rumours about his future

Ipswich Town have announced that in-demand head coach Kieran McKenna has signed a new long-term at the club.

In recent weeks, it has appeared Irishman was edging towards the exit door amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Blues in particular made an early approach for McKenna's services, impressed by his work in leading the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League.

But McKenna has spurned those advances to sign a new four-year deal at Portman Road.

Speaking on the news, he said: "I am extremely proud to have a singed a new contract. We have enjoyed incredible success together and I'm excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years."

Still just 38, he was voted the LMA Manager of the Year for his work in guiding Ipswich to back-to-back promotions.