McKenna ‘excited’ as Ipswich handed Liverpool test on opening weekend

Kieran McKenna said he is excited after Ipswich Town were handed an opening day clash with Liverpool for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Ipswich return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001-02 next season and will host Liverpool at Portman Road in their first fixture on Saturday August 17th.

The Tractor Boys have been handed a tough start after the release of the fixtures for the season, with the clash with Liverpool followed by a trip to face Premier League champions Manchester City.

McKenna, however, is relishing the challenge and has backed Portman Road to create a fantastic atmosphere when Liverpool – under the management of Arne Slot for the first time – arrive on the opening weekend.

“It’s a fantastic start. Everyone’s going to be so excited,” McKenna said to Sky Sports.

“Two of the biggest clubs in world football. It’s a home start against Liverpool. It brings it all to life and it’s an amazing start for us.

“We’re delighted to have a home game first. We know the atmosphere that has been created over the last few years at this stadium and we know it will carry on, even more so this year.

“It’s great to have a home start and to have one of the best teams in the league is for sure a big challenge. of course, they have a new manager but we are not going to underestimate the scale of the challenges we are going to have all season.

“Certainly, Liverpool will be that on the first day but at the same time, it’s great to have a home start and the atmosphere will be fantastic.

“The players will be as ready as they possibly can be and it’s a game we’ll really look forward to.”

