McKenna becomes latest Scot to be released by club

Scott McKenna has become the latest Scotland player to be released by their club after leaving Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Copenhagen, is now a free agent following a four-year spell at the Premier League club.

Former Aberdeen defender McKenna made 106 appearances for Forest and helped them win promotion from the Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

He is the fourth member of Steve Clarke's provisional Euro 2024 squad to be confirmed as a free agent over the past fortnight.

It comes after the expiry of Stuart Armstrong’s Southampton contract, plus the news of Ryan Jack’s Rangers departure and Liam Kelly's Motherwell exit.

Meanwhile, Che Adams remains in talks about signing a new deal with Southampton and Liam Cooper's contract at Leeds also runs out this summer, but no announcement has been made about his future.