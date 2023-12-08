McKellips drops 22 points to lead Lourdes boys basketball to comeback victory in overtime against Wautoma

OSHKOSH - The Knights (3-1, 2-1 Trailways-East) came back after trailing by 11 at the half to defeat the Hornets, 74-70 in overtime.

JJ McKellips scored 22 points to lead Lourdes. Calvin Tollard added a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Mitchell Wing tallied 13 and Jok Machiros had 11 for the Knights.

Joseph Ascher led Wautoma (2-3 overall) with a game-high 30 points and Carson Armstrong followed with 21.

Wautoma 35 27 8 - 70

Lourdes 24 38 12 - 74

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hustisford 68, Valley Christian 55

HUSTISFORD - Valley Christian (0-6, 0-3 Trailways-East) remains winless while Hustisford (1-2, 1-2 Trailways-East) picked up its first win of the season.

Brady Patterson led the Warriors with 17 points.

Valley Christian 23 32 - 55

Hustisford 32 36 - 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 (D-3) Waupun 67, Winneconne 21

WINNECONNE - Five players scored in double figures for the Warriors (5-1, 3-0 East Central) in their blowout victory over the Wolves (2-5, 1-2 East Central).

Rowan Harder led the way for Waupun with 14 points. Molly VandeStreek followed with 13, Lydia Aalsma and Kayl Petersen each added 12 points and Gracie Gopalan rounded out the Warriors' scoring leaders with 10.

Petersen also grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double and led Waupun with six assists.

Olivia Knobloch and Grace Mitchell each had five points to lead Winneconne.

Berlin 54, Ripon 35

RIPON - Berlin ballooned a five-point lead at the half to a nearly 20-point victory over the Tigers to improve their overall record to 5-2 (1-1 East Central).

Ripon falls to 1-5 (0-2 East Central) with the loss.

Jane Hoffman led the way for Berlin with 24 points, including three 3-pointers and 13-of-18 shooting from the free throw line.

Berlin 19 35 - 54

Ripon 14 21 - 35

Omro 59, Campbellsport 19

CAMPBELLSPORT - The Foxes improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Flyway conference with the win, while the Cougars drop to 1-5 (0-3 Flyway).

WRESTLING

Winneconne 51, Waupun 30

106: Hayden Elwood WIN won by forfeit. 113: Wyatt Stowell WAU pinned James Barone :48. 120: JJ Mavroff WIN pinned Winton Glewen 1:27. 126: Chase Sternard WIN dec. Grant Braskamp 5-4. 132: Miles Sherden WAU pinned James Nozar 1:32. 138: Trey Zemke WIN pinned Oscar Stowell 3:49. 144: Bryce Jones WIN pinned Miguel Garcia 1:41. 150: Tyler Engelke WIN pinned Patrick Reilley 3:50. 157: Landen Larsen WAU pinned Gavyn Fitzwater 1:31. 165: Brady Yonke WIN pinned Hayden Gibbs :19. 175: Avery Piotraschke WIN won by forfeit. 190: Landen DeGroff WAU pinned Carson Piotraschke 4:41. 215: Josh Schmoll WIN pinned Abel Kooima 5:34. 285: Owen Kooima WAU pinned Daniel Simon :51.

